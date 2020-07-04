Home

Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
167 Grange Road
Tauranga
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St George's Anglican Church
Gate Pa
Tauranga
Evelyn Rae (nee Riley nee Duxfield) (Rae) WYLD

WYLD, Evelyn Rae (Rae) (nee Riley, nee Duxfield). Rae passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, one day before her 97th birthday! Rae will be sorely missed by her daughter Beryl Riley, and her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Rae was predeceased by her darling daughter Pam Griffin, and her three husbands Reg Riley, Norman Riley and Bob Wyld. A celebration of Rae's extraordinary life will be held at St George's Anglican Church, Gate Pa, Tauranga on Tuesday 7th July at 2pm followed by burial. If you wish to pay your respects prior to her funeral please join the family at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Sunday 5th July between 2pm and 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the NZ Labour Party Re-Election Fund. Communications to the Wyld Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
