|
|
|
CAVANAGH, Evelyn Mary (Ev). 12 October 1924 - 7 December 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by all her family. Loved wife of Harry (deceased). Devoted and adored mother of Sailor and Des, Peter and Elsee, Pauline and Elwyn, Paddy and Murray, Harry and Jan, Colleen and Stuart; A loving supportive and honest Nana of her 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful caring team at Althorp Rest Home who cared for Mum. Requiem Mass for Ev will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, corner Elizabeth Street and Cameron Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 11 December 2019 at 1.00pm followed by the burial service at Pyes Pa Cemetery. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019