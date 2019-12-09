Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
corner Elizabeth Street and Cameron Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn CAVANAGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Mary (Ev) CAVANAGH


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Evelyn Mary (Ev) CAVANAGH Notice
CAVANAGH, Evelyn Mary (Ev). 12 October 1924 - 7 December 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by all her family. Loved wife of Harry (deceased). Devoted and adored mother of Sailor and Des, Peter and Elsee, Pauline and Elwyn, Paddy and Murray, Harry and Jan, Colleen and Stuart; A loving supportive and honest Nana of her 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful caring team at Althorp Rest Home who cared for Mum. Requiem Mass for Ev will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, corner Elizabeth Street and Cameron Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 11 December 2019 at 1.00pm followed by the burial service at Pyes Pa Cemetery. All communications to [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -