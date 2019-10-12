|
|
|
BHANA, Evelyn Josephine (Lyn) (nee Maitland). On Friday 11 October 2019. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Selwyn Village surrounded by Family, aged 79. Dearly loved wife of 59 years to Harry. Loving Mum to Michael, Andrew and Kelly-Anne. Gran to Ellesha, Jarrod, Devon and Indie. 'We will miss you terribly, Mum but we know you are free now, your spirit is on the wing and your memories surround us' A celebration of her life will be held at 1.30 pm on Friday 18 October 2019 at All Saints Chapel Purewa Crematorium St Johns Road Meadowbank to be followed by a private Cremation. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the SPCA PO Box 43221 Mangere Auckland 2153 A special thanks to the Staff of Ivan Ward Centre for their loving care of Mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019