Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church
Marae Street
Evelyn Joan (Joan) WOODMASS Notice
WOODMASS, Evelyn Joan (Joan). After a short illness Joan passed away in Taumarunui Hospital on Friday 26th June 2020 and is now in the arms of her beloved husband and soulmate Charlie. Cherished Mother and Mother-in-law of Golly and Trevor Haugh, Darryl and Wendy and Glenys and Kyle Gibbs. Loved Misty Nana and Nana of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Faye, Les, Kevin and the late Ian and sister-in-law of Bryan and Barb. A Service for Joan will be held at St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church, Marae Street on Wednesday 1st July at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. All communications to C/- PO Box 198, Taumarunui 3946. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020
