FIRKIN, Evelyn Gladys (formerly Spooner). Warren, Peter, Lindsay, Roger and their families wish to thank everyone for their love and support at the time of our loved mother's passing. It was greatly appreciated. Thank you for the donations made to the Te Aroha Community Red Cross Van. Also to Kenwyn Home for their care and support of mum over the last 3 years. She was a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all of her family. Please accept this as a personal acknowlegement from the family. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019