BRYCE, Eveline. Of Howick, passed away peacefully on Sunday 31st May at HBH Senior Living, aged 88. Eve was a loved mother/ mother-in-law to Lyndsey, Robert and Christine, Andie and Mike, Greg and Michelle. Gran to Steph, Emily, Kate, Chris, Kendyll, Courtney, Bayley, Taylor, Henry and Jack. GG to Indi, Stellar, PJ, Sid, Ziggy and the Blueberries. "Eve touched so many lives with her love and care as a nurse and friend and will be missed by us all" A private family service will be held this week, followed be a celebration of life (date TBA). For details please contact Robert at robert. [email protected] A special thanks to all at HBH for the wonderful care Eve received.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 2 to June 3, 2020
