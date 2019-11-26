Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Warkworth Anglican Christ Church
43 Percy Street
Warkworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eve NAPIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eve Valerie (Val) NAPIER

Add a Memory
Eve Valerie (Val) NAPIER Notice
NAPIER, Eve Valerie (Val). Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 24th November 2019, Aged 90 years. Beloved mother of Sarah, Deborah, Rebecca and Charlotte and their partners Francis, Joe, Sally and Robin. Grandmother of Alex, Katherine, Amy, Florence, William, Maud and Eleanor. Great Grandmother of Charlie, Zoe, Beatrix, Flery and Max. She was loved by so many friends and family and is at rest now. A service for Val will be held at the Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, 43 Percy Street, Warkworth on Friday 6th December at 1pm. All communications to Jason Morrison Funeral Services, PO Box 652, Warkworth 0941



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eve's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -