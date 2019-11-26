|
NAPIER, Eve Valerie (Val). Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 24th November 2019, Aged 90 years. Beloved mother of Sarah, Deborah, Rebecca and Charlotte and their partners Francis, Joe, Sally and Robin. Grandmother of Alex, Katherine, Amy, Florence, William, Maud and Eleanor. Great Grandmother of Charlie, Zoe, Beatrix, Flery and Max. She was loved by so many friends and family and is at rest now. A service for Val will be held at the Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, 43 Percy Street, Warkworth on Friday 6th December at 1pm. All communications to Jason Morrison Funeral Services, PO Box 652, Warkworth 0941
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019