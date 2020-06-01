Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eve MAXWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eve Mary QSM MAXWELL

Add a Memory
Eve Mary QSM MAXWELL Notice
MAXWELL, Eve Mary QSM. Passed away on Friday 29th May 2020, after a short illness and one day after her 92nd birthday. Treasured wife of the late Peter. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of David and Anne (Perth), Ian (Taupo), Anne (Wellington), Rob and Annee (Brisbane). Adored Grandma of Sam and Sarah; Brad and Kaity, Rachel, Mitch and Shari; Jo and AJ, Mick and Emily; Danika and Daniel, and Nici; and Great Grandma of Bentley, Lincoln, Aston and Jacobie. A service to celebrate Eve's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday 3rd June at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donation to the NZ Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to P O Box 1318, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eve's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -