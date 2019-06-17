|
|
|
ALLISON, Eve Grattan (Eva). Peacefully on June 14, 2019, aged 88 years, at Summerset Wigram. Much loved wife of the late Tom, and loved mum and mother in law of Fiona and Scott. Loved Nana of Blake and Riley. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Summerset for their kindness, care and support. Messages for the Allison Family can be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation will been held. Christchurch Crematorium Funeral Services 03-341-6117 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
Read More