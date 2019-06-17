Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-341 6117
Resources
More Obituaries for Eve ALLISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eve Grattan (Eva) ALLISON

Notice Condolences

Eve Grattan (Eva) ALLISON Notice
ALLISON, Eve Grattan (Eva). Peacefully on June 14, 2019, aged 88 years, at Summerset Wigram. Much loved wife of the late Tom, and loved mum and mother in law of Fiona and Scott. Loved Nana of Blake and Riley. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Summerset for their kindness, care and support. Messages for the Allison Family can be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation will been held. Christchurch Crematorium Funeral Services 03-341-6117 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.