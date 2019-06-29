Home

POWERED BY

Services
State of Grace Ltd
PO Box 60-285, Titirangi
New Lynn, Auckland 0642
0800 764 722
Resources
More Obituaries for Evangeline XANTHOPOL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evangeline (Lynne) XANTHOPOL

Add a Memory
Evangeline (Lynne) XANTHOPOL Notice
XANTHOPOL, Evangeline (Lynne). Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on 28 June 2019. Beloved partner of Warren, sister of John, aunt of Nicole and Anthony, Yaya to Olivia, Sophia and George, NZ Mum to Amy and a friend to many. A funeral service for Lynne will be held on Tuesday 2 July at 11am at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 106 Western Springs Road. Donations to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated. State of Grace East Ph 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.