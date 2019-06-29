|
XANTHOPOL, Evangeline (Lynne). Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on 28 June 2019. Beloved partner of Warren, sister of John, aunt of Nicole and Anthony, Yaya to Olivia, Sophia and George, NZ Mum to Amy and a friend to many. A funeral service for Lynne will be held on Tuesday 2 July at 11am at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 106 Western Springs Road. Donations to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated. State of Grace East Ph 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019