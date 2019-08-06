|
COLLIER, Evadne Jessica. Passed away peacefully on the 4th August 2019, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Cecil Athol. Beloved mother of Mary, Gale, Karen, Glenys and to Tania and Lana. Adored grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to her many mokopuna. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Wednesday 7th August at 09:30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019