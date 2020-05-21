|
|
|
PARSONSON, Eva Reese. Passed away 15 May 2020 aged 92. Loving wife to the late Peter, mother and mother-in-law to Stephen and Peggy, Reese and David and Lynette (Perth, Australia). Grandmother to Zair and Joel, Darcy, Rosemary and Richard, Samuel and Bri, Luke, Glen and Rachel; great grandmother to Franchi, Juno, Oliver, and Evie. Forever in our hearts and thoughts. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service will be held. If you wish to attend, please contact the family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020