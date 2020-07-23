Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Heliers Presbyterian Church
100 St Heliers Bay Road
Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva BLAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Letitia BLAKE

Add a Memory
Eva Letitia BLAKE Notice
BLAKE, Eva Letitia. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 21 July 2020, aged 94. Loving wife of the late Viv. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Sue, Kevin, Vivienne and Dave, Debbie and Allan. Nana of Bianca, Vanessa, Blake, Erin, Sam and Ben. Great nana of Charlie, Georgia, Inca and Zac. The family would like to thank the Howick Baptist Home and Hospital for their wonderful care over the last four years. A service to celebrate Eva's extraordinary life will be held in St Heliers Presbyterian Church, 100 St Heliers Bay Road, Auckland on Monday 27 July at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -