BLAKE, Eva Letitia. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 21 July 2020, aged 94. Loving wife of the late Viv. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Sue, Kevin, Vivienne and Dave, Debbie and Allan. Nana of Bianca, Vanessa, Blake, Erin, Sam and Ben. Great nana of Charlie, Georgia, Inca and Zac. The family would like to thank the Howick Baptist Home and Hospital for their wonderful care over the last four years. A service to celebrate Eva's extraordinary life will be held in St Heliers Presbyterian Church, 100 St Heliers Bay Road, Auckland on Monday 27 July at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020