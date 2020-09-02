Home

BURBERY, Eva Jean (nee Maitland). Born 23 December 1924 Died 1 September 2020 (95 years) At Radius Matua Hospital with her family by her side. Loved wife of Clive (deceased). Dearly loved mum of Beth (deceased), Bruce, Mary, Michael and Sharon. Mother in law of Mike, Judy, Kevin and Toni. Much loved nana to 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Many thanks to nursing staff at Radius Matua for their dedicated care for 2 ½ years and also private carers Shirley and Willie for all their work for 2 years prior to mum's hospitalisation. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, cnr Elizabeth St and Cameron Rd Tauranga on Saturday 5 September at 1pm, followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery. Messages to the Burbery family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -