BLACK, Eva Aorangi. Peacefully on 29th October 2020, at Aranui Home and Hospital, with family at her side, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynda and Bob Stubbs; Deb and Dave Valentine; Jacquie and Harry Hunter. Special Nana B to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts. Grateful thanks to the Staff at Aranui for their loving care over the past three years. In accordance with Eva's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020