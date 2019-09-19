Home

Eunice Violet OLLIFF

Eunice Violet OLLIFF Notice
OLLIFF, Eunice Violet. On Wednesday 18th September 2019 at Golden Pond Private Hospital, Whakatane. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel. Much cherished mother of Graham and Irene, Warren and Lyn, Lindsay and Roz, Rodney, Karen and Wayne. Dearly loved Nana of all her grand children and great grand children. "Now resting in a garden of flowers that never fade." A celebration of Eunice's life will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane on Monday 23rd of September at 2pm, followed by a cremation. All communications please to the Olliff Family, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
