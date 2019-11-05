|
MANN, Eunice Maud (nee Palmer). On 2nd November 2019; in her 100th year. Wife of the late Ernest, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Gwen and the late Gordon Stock, Rita and the late Jim Jorgensen, and John and Lynette Mann. Grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Heritage Rest Home (Wellsford). A service for Eunice will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Port Albert Road, Wellsford on Thursday 7th November 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019