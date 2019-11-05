Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice MANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Maud (Palmer) MANN

Add a Memory
Eunice Maud (Palmer) MANN Notice
MANN, Eunice Maud (nee Palmer). On 2nd November 2019; in her 100th year. Wife of the late Ernest, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Gwen and the late Gordon Stock, Rita and the late Jim Jorgensen, and John and Lynette Mann. Grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Heritage Rest Home (Wellsford). A service for Eunice will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Port Albert Road, Wellsford on Thursday 7th November 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -