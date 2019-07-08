|
PLEDGE, Eunice Dawn. On 6 July 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jacqui and Dean (Deceased), Sheilah and David, Fiona and Andrew, Yvonne and Chris. Grandma of 9 and great Grandma of 3. "Safe in the arms of Jesus." A service for Eunice will be held in the Bethesda Chapel, 743 Great South Road, Wiri on Tuesday 9 July at 1.30pm followed by burial at Mount Wesley Cemetery, Dargaville on Wednesday 10 July at 12:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019