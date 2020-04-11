Home

Eunice Betty RYAN

Eunice Betty RYAN Notice
RYAN, Eunice Betty. Peacefully at Rosedale Village on 7 April 2020, aged 93 years. (Formerly from Otahuhu). Much loved daughter of the late Richard and Doris Ryan. Loved sister of Thelma Robinson, the late June Watson, and Jill. Sister-in-law of the late Frank Robinson and the late John Watson. Former member of the Milford Combined Bowling Club. Another tapestry of life now flying free. As per Eunice's wishes, a private cremation has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
