|
|
|
RYAN, Eunice Betty. Peacefully at Rosedale Village on 7 April 2020, aged 93 years. (Formerly from Otahuhu). Much loved daughter of the late Richard and Doris Ryan. Loved sister of Thelma Robinson, the late June Watson, and Jill. Sister-in-law of the late Frank Robinson and the late John Watson. Former member of the Milford Combined Bowling Club. Another tapestry of life now flying free. As per Eunice's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020