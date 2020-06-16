|
CAMPBELL, Eugenie Nancy (nee Keen). Departed during the early hours of Friday 12 June 2020, in her 95th year. Now reunited with her beloved Bobby. Dearly missed by her children Diane and Billy, grandchildren Daniel and Victoria and her sister Patricia. Thanks to the carehome staff who have looked after her for the last 2 years. A family gathering has been held as per her request. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand..
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 16 to June 17, 2020