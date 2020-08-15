|
|
|
LEPPER, Eugene Robert Errol (Eug). Born December 02, 1972. Passed away suddenly on Sunday, 9th August 2020. Much loved Son of Gary and Rhonda, Best mate and loved brother of Laney, Cole and Jay. Much loved partner of Lana, Adored Father of Tayla Laine and Trey. Loved Grandson, Uncle, Cousin and Friend. The whanau/matagali are returning Eugene home from Brisbane to Auckland; where a service to celebrate Eug's life will be held at a later date and place to be confirmed. Arohanui, Loloma. All communications to Laney +64276962156.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020