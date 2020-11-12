|
DALLY, Ethne Caroline (nee Wratt). 11 November 1935 - 9 November 2020 Passed away peacefully at St John's Wood, Taupo, aged 85. Partner for many years of Peter Sandys (Pommy Pete). Much loved mum of Steven and Joy, (Auckland), Grant and Rhonda (Te Puke), Rhonda and Andrew (Taupo), Brendan and Christine (Turangi), and Caroline and the late Robert (Thames). Absolutely adored nana of Craig (Natalie), Michael (Tekarra), John (Erin), Portia (Sukhmander), Ella, Morgan, (Zane), Scott (Fran), Nina, Charlotte and Lucas, and greatgrandnan to Valentino. Thank you to St John Wood for all their love and support for the short time she was there, and to her caregivers who looked after her for so long in Turangi. We are finally bringing you home. I hope you have found peace with loved ones already gone, and your garden. Remembering and celebrating Ethne, on Monday November 16 at the Church of the Cross, Turangi at 1pm, and afterwards at the Turangi RSA. Messages to C/- PO Box 940 Taupo, in lieu of flowers donations to the Turangi RSA. Taupo Funeral Service Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020