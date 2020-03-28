Home

Davis Funeral Home
Ethel Rona MCINDOE


1919 - 2020
MCINDOE, Ethel Rona. RNZAF W4876 (1943-1946). T/SGT Radar Plotter Born on 6 December 1919. Died peacefully at Aria Park Rest Home on 25 March 2020. Beloved Daughter of the late Ethel and George (Mac) McIndoe. Most dearly loved Sister of the late Joan. Dearly loved friend of Josie Kiddle and Bobby Hepworth. Loved cousin of Eleanor Simmons, the Tarrant and Sheeran families of Te Kuiti, Owen and Selwyn Rowley and Pamela Rose. Our sincere thanks to the Manager, Nurses, Caregivers and Well-being Staff of Aria Park who have given outstanding care to Rona over the last 10 years. A private cremation has been held and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
