Ethel May (Lines) LARKIN

Ethel May (Lines) LARKIN Notice
LARKIN, Ethel May (nee Lines). WAAC 1939-1945. At 96 years of age, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on the 26th November 2019. Dearly loved wife to Bill, adored mother to Kim and Graeme, Michelle and Ava and Brent and Carolyn; and Grandma to Angela and Stephanie. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Tuesday 3rd December at 11:00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
