ATKISSON, Ethel May (May). Passed peacefully on January 9th 2020, late of Drury. Much loved Mother and Mother in law of Tony and Sherryl, Bonny and Vaughan. Loved Nana of Kaylem, Chloe, Brianna, Joshua and Shanae. A celebration of May's life will be held at Beaufords In Totara Park, 90R Wairere Road, The Gardens, Manurewa, tomorrow Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 11.00am. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020