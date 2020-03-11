|
|
|
WILLIAMS, Ethel Margaret. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10th March at Lady Elizabeth Home and Hospital following a very long illness, bravely borne. Cherished wife of Lloyd, loving mum of Mike and Craig. Adored Granny of Alexandra, Mikaela and Jack. Loving sister of David, Arthur, Bill and Isobel. Ethel's family wish to thank Sandra and her wonderful staff at Lady Elizabeth for the love and care shown to Ethel and the family during her illness. A funeral service to celebrate Ethel's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 16th March at 11am. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020