Ethel Margaret REID

Ethel Margaret REID Notice
REID, Ethel Margaret. On 10th January 2020 at Anne Maree Court Resthome, Northcote, after a long illness fought with a humbling courage, dignity and good humour. She could raise a smile right to the end. Dearly loved wife of Wally for 52 precious years. Cherished mum of Brently, Alan and Kathryn and grandma to Cain, Taj, Oliver and Cassius. Loved and respected by her children's spouse/partners Sue, Carleen and Carter, her sister Diana and her husband Doug, her wider family and many friends. "Her light did always shine so brightly" To celebrate her life, a casual gathering with refreshments will be held at H.Morris Funeral Services, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Saturday 18th January at 2pm. Ethel said: "Please come bright and casual and bring a smile."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
