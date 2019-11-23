Home

Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Matthew's Anglican Church,
Thames Street,
Morrinsville
View Map
Ethel Margaret Catherine LUKE

Ethel Margaret Catherine LUKE Notice
LUKE, Ethel Margaret Catherine. On November 15th 2019 in her 95th year, passed away at Kenwyn Rest Home, Te Aroha (formerly from Morrinsville). Dearly loved wife of the late Bert. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Catherine (deceased) and Fred Goldring; Murray (deceased); and Jackie and Greg (of Canberra). Loved Grandmother of Aaron and Shanan, and great grandmother of Archie. A service for Ethel will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville on Wednesday, December 4th at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Kenwyn Rest Home, Te Aroha. All communications to the LUKE family to Jackie Luke, 3a Rolph Place, Gilmore, ACT 2905 Australia



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
