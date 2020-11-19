|
LYNGHAUG, Ethel Lorraine (Cornes). ex National Park. On 17 November 2020 surrounded by her family Aged 84 years Dearly loved wife of Eivin for 65 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Marie and Bryce; Alex and Jasem, Clark and Glenda. Loved G-ma to Mel, Robert,Teri, Bernice, Sahra , Mark and her many great grandees. Special great G ma to Anastasia. Donations to Tokoroa Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at service. A service for Lorraine will be held at the Putaruru Timber Museum on Saturday 21st November at 1.00 pm followed by a private cremation Communications to C/- P.O. Box 198 Taumarunui 3946. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020