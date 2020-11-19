Home

Service
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Putaruru Timber Museum
Ethel Lorraine (Cornes) LYNGHAUG Notice
LYNGHAUG, Ethel Lorraine (Cornes). ex National Park. On 17 November 2020 surrounded by her family Aged 84 years Dearly loved wife of Eivin for 65 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Marie and Bryce; Alex and Jasem, Clark and Glenda. Loved G-ma to Mel, Robert,Teri, Bernice, Sahra , Mark and her many great grandees. Special great G ma to Anastasia. Donations to Tokoroa Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at service. A service for Lorraine will be held at the Putaruru Timber Museum on Saturday 21st November at 1.00 pm followed by a private cremation Communications to C/- P.O. Box 198 Taumarunui 3946. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
