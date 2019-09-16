Home

Ethel KNUCKEY

Ethel KNUCKEY Notice
KNUCKEY, Ethel. Aged 79 years, passed away on 14 September 2019. Loved wife of Selwyn Knuckey, loved mum of Yvonne, Daniel, Monica (deceased), Sonia, and partners Wayne and Sarah. Scottish Grannie to 8 grandchildren and 1 grandchild. Always in our thoughts. Special thanks to Wesley Village staff for their kind care of Ethel. Service for Ethel will be held Wednesday 18 September 10.30am at the Chapel, Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
