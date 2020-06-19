Home

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Manu Crematorium
Whangarei
CRAWFORD, Ethel Joan (Joan) (nee Laugesen). Born August 18, 1925. Passed away on June 17, 2020. Aged 94, passed away peacefully at Puriri Court Rest Home, Whangarei. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Bruce, and Felicity. Much loved Nana of Nic and Will, Matt and Gina, Jamie and Maria, and Ben. Great Nana to Deniro, Sammie, Tae, Aidan, Kate and Lulu. Sleep peacefully Mum. Joan's service will be held Saturday 20 June, 10:30am, Manu Crematorium, Whangarei. All communications to 4/5 Wrack Street, Kensington, Whangarei.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2020
