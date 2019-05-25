|
HOLTON, Ethel (nee Wright). Born June 11, 1918. Passed away on May 21, 2019. At Erin Park Rest Home, Manurewa. aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of Jim (deceased). Wonderful loving mother of Barbara and Sandra. Adored Grandma of Timothy, Nicholas, Jeremy and Victoria, and loving Great Grandma of Lisa, Emma, Sam, Ben, Benjamin and Sofia. A service will be held at Fountains Funeral Home, Elliot Street Papakura, on Tuesday 28th May 2019 at 11.00am. All communications to Fountains Funeral Services, Elliot Street, Papakura 09 298 2957.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
