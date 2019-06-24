|
BOSWELL, Ethel Florence (Ethel) (nee Sharp). Born September 29, 1922. Passed away on June 20, 2019. Passed away peacefully at Aria Gardens, Albany, on 20th June, aged 96. At home now with her Lord, her dearly loved late husband Harold and late daughter Kaylene. Cherished Mum and Mother in law of Warwick and Dianne, Marilyn and Murray, John and Barb. A very much loved Granny of 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ethel's life will be held at H Morris Funeral Services, 31 Oceanview Road, Northcote on Thursday, 27th June at 11.00am. Thank you to the amazing team at The Palms, Aria Gardens who cared for her so well.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
