Esther (Sutherland Sinclair) WATSON

Esther (Sutherland Sinclair) WATSON Notice
WATSON, Esther (nee Sutherland Sinclair). Passed away on 19 March 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Alan and very dearly loved mum of Laura, Sandra, Richard and Brett. Loved mother-in-law of Stephanie and Stan. Adored Nan of Janelle and Michael and extra special Great-Nan of Billy and Sam. Cherished Nan of Tammi. Loved Nan of Sophie and Jono and Great-Nan of Madeline. Loved Grandma of Callum, Nicholas and Elliot. Loved aunty of Bruce and Gracie (Norfolk Island). Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Firth Lodge, Wesley Rest Home, and ward 68 at Auckland Hospital. A private family farewell will be held. She will be in our hearts forever.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2020
