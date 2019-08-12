Home

Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
07-868 6003
Esther Ruth (Barker) CHYNOWETH

Esther Ruth (Barker) CHYNOWETH Notice
CHYNOWETH, Esther Ruth (nee Barker). Passed away peacefully at The Booms Rest Home, Thames, on 10th August 2019; aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late Colin, dearly loved Mother of Christine and the late Lawrence Peacock, Karen and Angus MacInnes. Loved Nana of Tracey, Nikki, Nathan and Laura, Mathew, Jessica and Lisa and their partners, and loving Great- Nana of twelve. A service for Esther will be held at The Ngatea War Memorial Hall, 66 Orchard West Road, Ngatea, on Wednesday 14th August at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to Building 11, Auckland Hospital, 2 Park Road, Grafton, Auckland. Special thanks to all staff at The Booms Rest Home for their care and dedication.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
