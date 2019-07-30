Home

Esther Rosetta (Pole) KINGSTON

Esther Rosetta (Pole) KINGSTON Notice
KINGSTON, Esther Rosetta (nee Pole). Passed away peacefully on 26 July 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved mum of Judy, and Garry; mother-in-law of Chris. Much loved nana of Darren, Kelly and Troy, Anthony and Brooke, and Adam. Loved great grandmother of Kaitlyn, Skyla and Lily. Our thanks to the wonderful nurses and doctors at North Shore Hospital, on ward 11A and B. A service will be held at The North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 1 August, at 11.30am. Rest in Peace Mum, Nan, we love you always.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2019
