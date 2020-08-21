Home

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Esther Rosemary CASHMORE

CASHMORE, Esther Rosemary. On Wednesday 19th August 2020 peacefully at home with family. Aged 91. Dearly loved wife of Owen for 66 years, much loved mother of Mary-Ann and Roger, Peter and Christina, and Grant and Tia. Adored grandmother of her 8 grandsons. William, Jeffcoat, Charles, Edward, Harry, Sam, George and Will and their wives and partners. A service will be held (Pending Covid Level 2) at 2 pm on Thursday 27th August, at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated. (www.mercyhospice.org.nz) Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020
