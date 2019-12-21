Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 a.m.
The Whangamata Bowling Club
500 Rutherford Road
View Map
Esther May WATT Notice
WATT, Esther May. With great sadness the family wish to announce the passing of Esther. A cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-nana. Dearly loved wife of Trevor for 69 years. Treasured and loved mother and mother-in-law of Sherryl and Rob Ellis, June and Brian Shaw, Christine Axcell and Gary Smith, Lorraine and Tony Fuller, Heather and Tony Gilligan. Adored by her 11 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. A Celebration of Esther's life will be held at The Whangamata Bowling Club, 500 Rutherford Road, on Monday 23rd December at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Whangamata St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service, or posted to PO Box 18, Whangamata 3643.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
