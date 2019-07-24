|
PERRY, Estelle Nadene (Pat) (nee Wood). Born September 20, 1927. Passed away on July 20, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Howard and Kathie, Diana and Barry, Jane and Loyd. A much treasured Grandma of Laura and Stephen, James and Charlotte, John and Sam. A special thank you to the staff of Merrivale Care Home in Kamo. A service will be held to celebrate Pat's life at All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 26 July at 1pm followed by burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019