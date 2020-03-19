Home

LAURENCE, Estelle. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 15 March 2020 at Te Aroha, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon and cherished mum of Lyn and the late Ian MacKinlay (Auckland), Doug (Whitianga), the late Jenny Fagan (Hamilton), Fay and Gary Windleborn (Thames Coast) and Grant and Sheryl (Morrinsville). Adored Gran to all her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great- great-grandchildren and great-great-great- grandchild. A wonderful lady who will be very sadly missed. A special thank you to the staff at Kenwyn Resthome and Hospital at Te Aroha for the loving care they gave to her. In accordance with Estelle's wishes a private service will be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
