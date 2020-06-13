|
BENNETT, Esma Gladys (nee Fort). Born October 12, 1916. Passed away at Oceana Franklin Village Hospital, Pukekohe suddenly, on 11 June 2020. Aged 103 years. Much loved wife of the late Alfred George Bennett, Beloved Mother of Robyn, Mother -in-law of the late Gary Langstone. Much loved Granny of Andra and Peter, Nick and Megan. Loved Great Granny of Kyle and Ryan. Also known to many others just as Granny. Her independence and resilience was admired by so many. She will be greatly missed. Her funeral will be held at Fountains Funeral Directors, Elliot Street, Papakura. At 11am Wednesday 17 June.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020