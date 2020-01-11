Home

Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:30 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
Esma Faye (formerly Forder) (Taylor) GRANT

Esma Faye (formerly Forder) (Taylor) GRANT Notice
GRANT, Esma Faye (nee Taylor) (formerly Forder). Peacefully on 7th January 2020; aged 87 years. Loving wife of the late Raymond Grant. Loving mother to Jim, Phillip (deceased), Malcolm, Reg and Shannon, and mother in law to Vinnie and Sue. Wonderful Gran to her 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sailed away peacefully with Ray A service celebrating Esma's life will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 11:30am. Please wear something colourful.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
