AHOMEE, Eseta Taua. Passed away peacefully 6 May 2019 at Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby. Sadly missed by her loving husband Nusipepa Ahomee, children Pricsilla, Lilly, and Junior Ahomee, and grandchildren. The Taulu and Taua families love to acknowledge their big sincere thank you to Ponsonby Hospice staff for their loving care of our sister Eseta Ahomee. Family service will be held on Thursday 9th May at LDF Chapel, Onehunga at 11 am. Funeral Notice at a later date. All communications to Priscilla Ahomee on 022-0933 960 and Hifo Taulu 09- 482-0808. Rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
