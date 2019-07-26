Home

Collingwood Funeral Home
5 Pretoria Street
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty 3010
07-347-0069
Errol Walter JONES

JONES, Errol Walter. (MSc Hons Mathematics) on 24th July 2019 at Rotorua. Aged 93 years. Son of Edith Doris Eden and Walter Thomas Thimbleby-Jones. Brother of Flo, Gwen, Beth and Keith ( dec'd). Husband of Gwenda Curl (dec'd), Father of Bruce, Errolyn and Kerry. Father in law of Sheryl, Diane and Viv. Husband of Pat (dec'd) (USA) stepfather of Ralph and Ailinn. Grandfather of Brett, Aaron, Mikhaila, Anna and Kirsten. Great Grandfather of Zachary, Stacee, Haylee, Munro, Tommy, Sophia, Leo and Ronnie. Computer pioneer at DSIR then Cornell (USA). Special thanks to Amber and Lorraine and all his kind carers from Enliven and Rotorua Hospital. The service for Errol will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Sunday July 28th at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 26, 2019
