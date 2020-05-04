|
SHUTE, Errol (Thomas). Sadly passed away on the 30th April 2020. Dearly loved husband to Joy (Bang), adored father to Graham, John, Brad, Michelle and Leisa. Proud Grandfather to all his Grandchildren. A wonderful son to the late Olive and Tom Shute, father in law, friend and best friend of "Troy the Wonder Boy." You will be dearly missed by all, Rest in Peace "Shooter". A private cremation has been held this morning. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time for family and friends to unite and celebrate his life. "Leave him in the long yard"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020