UTTINGER, Errol John. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 25th September 2019. Loving husband of Elaine. Much loved dad of Johanna, Maryanne, Paul, and their partners. Adored grandad of Savanna, Libbie, Kameron, Emma, Pipa, Matilda, and Sarah. "Once a hot rodder, always a hot rodder." A funeral service for Errol will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Monday, the 30th of September 2019 at 10:30 am followed by burial at The Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery. All communication to the Uttinger family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019