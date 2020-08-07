Home

OFFICER, Errol James Robert. Born February 04, 1938. Passed away on July 31, 2020. Passed away peacefully in Auckland with his family by his side. Very much loved husband of Noeline (celebrated 60 years this year), loving father and father in-law to Philip and Cindy, Leslie and Antoinette and Kerry and Malcolm and grandfather to Andrew, Hayley and Corban. A great source of entertainment to many as a brother-in-law and uncle. Good memories. Special thanks to everyone at the Bert Sutcliffe Village in Birkenhead who cared for Dad over the last couple of weeks with such kindness and compassion.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
