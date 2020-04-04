|
GROTTA, Ernst. Passed away peacefully 24 March 2020, aged 97 years. Much loved husband of the late Ruth and adored father of the late Judy. Special and loved grandfather of Vaughan Lawson, Brent Lawson and Alice Rackham. Much loved Great- Grandfather to all his great-grandchildren. A private funeral (due to the current emergency situation) for Ernst was held on 25 March 2020 at Beit Olam, Waikumete Cemetery. The family will celebrate Ernst's very special life at a safe time in the future.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020