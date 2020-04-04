Home

CREW, Ernestine. Danced happily, wearing her distinctive red beret at a jaunty angle, into the waiting loving arms of Red (her late husband Arthur) and Michael (her late son) on Wednesday 1 April 2020, aged 93. She will leave a large gap in many lives including those of her daughter and son-in-law Jacqui and Philip Dixon, grandchildren Helen and Thomas and younger son Nigel. Known to all as Ernie, may her unique style and youthful energy serve her well in another dimension. Special thanks to Alicia Hall for her devotion and the teams of both Remuera Gardens and Edmund Hillary for wonderful care and more. A celebration of her life may be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
