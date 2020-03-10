Home

Ernest Takave MAINE

Ernest Takave MAINE Notice
MAINE, Ernest Takave. Born March 22, 1976. Passed away on March 08, 2020. Yesterday we lost a precious member of our family. We will miss your huge infectious grin, your talented ukulele playing and especially the love and kindness you showed to our grandson/nephew, Reon. You have taken such wonderful care of our SaSa and the love you both shared will be with her forever. Together we are filled with such sadness. In our hearts forever, Ken, Elaine, Mark, Jacqui, Wayno, Kiri, Karlene, Malcolm, Annalise, Kendall, Claudia, Izaak Ella, Madison, Kade and the rest of the Magill Mob.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
